LG Optimus 3D Smart Phone Revealed

Today at Mobile World Congress 2011, LG finally revealed its 3D smart phone, the LG Optimus 3D. Powered by Google's Android operating system, the LG Optimus 3D will be the world's first smart phone capable of playing back 3D content without 3D glasses. It also sports two 5-MP cameras for recording 3D video and taking 3D pictures.

All of this 3D functionality is powered by a Texas Instruments dual-core OMAP 4 CPU. During the press conference (which was rather unexciting, considering just how exciting the new devices are), LG announced that the phone uses a new dual-core, dual-channel, and dual-memory (Tri-Dual) architecture to increase the phone's performance. To prove the point, LG showed a slide claiming that phone benchmarked a 2,958 on the Quadrant Test.

On the content side, LG announced a partnership with YouTube to provide Optimus 3D users with the ability to easily upload, share, and view their homemade 3D movies on the site. They also announced that the phone will come with 3D Zone, which puts all a user's 3D pictures, movies, access to YouTube 3D, and games in one place, accessible via a button on the home screen. And speaking of games, the LG Optimus 3D will come pre-loaded with three 3D games of Games Loft.

Other specs include HDMI 1.4 to connect to a 3D HDTV, DLNA, and a 4.3-inch screen.

As usual, no release date, price, or carrier information was given, but we will report back with additional information as it comes in.

For now, check out this awful promotional video LG has running for the phone.