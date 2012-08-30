Lenovo's New Android Tablet Trio Includes 9-inch Quad-Core Slate for $299

Lenovo is placing a bit bet on Windows 8 and touch with the ThinkPad Tablet 2 and IdeaPad Yoga, but it's pushing full steam ahead on Android slates, too. The company just launched three new Android 4.0 IdeaTab tablets, covering a wide range of screen sizes, prices and mobile processors. The 7-inch model, the IdeaTab A2107, is clearly going after the Nexus 7 with a unique FM tuner, while the 9-inch A2109 delivers quad-core power for a very cheap $299. Last but not least, the 10-inch S2110 lasts up to 20 hours with its optional keyboard dock.

Read on for all the details.

IdeaTab A2107: FM Tuner Inside

First up is the IdeaTab A2107, which sports a 7-inch 1024 x 600 display. A few things set this slate apart: it includes both front and rear cameras, an FM radio with built-in antenna and no need for headphones, and an optional 3G radio with dual-SIM support. (What, no 4G?) The IdeaTab A2107 runs on either 512MB or 1GB of RAM alongside a 1-GHz dual-core ARM Cortex-A9 processor, with 4GB, 8GB and 16GB models available. Micro-USB and -SD card slots should help with additional connectivity and storage needs when the tablet launches in November. No word on price yet, but with that low-res screen we're guessing $199--or cheaper.

IdeaTab A2109: Tegra 3 on the Very Cheap

Like the IdeaTab S2109, the A2109 features a 9-inch display but it ups the resolution from 1024 x 600 to 1280 x 800 with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It's powered by Nvidia's quad-core Tegra 3 processor and 1GB of RAM, all of which are protected by a solid metal rear case. The IdeaTab A2109 only offers 8GB and 16GB storage options, but its micro-USB and -SD card slots are joined by a pint-sized HDMI connection. At $299, this tablet looks to be an outstanding value, although it lacks the GPS, FM and optional 3G radios found in the two other newly announced tablets.

IdeaTab S2110: 20 Hours of Juice

The largest new Lenovo slate is the IdeaTab S2110. The 10.1-inch tablet is based on the IdeaTab S2 shown off at this year's CES and comes with a 1280 x 800 IPS display that boasts wide viewing angles and 10-finger multi-touch support. Powered by a 1.5GHz dual-core Qualcomm chip and 1GB of RAM, the IdeaTab S2110 includes both micro-USB and micro-HDMI ports, though not an SD card slot; that's made up for somewhat by the tablet's larger 16GB and 32GB storage options. The rear camera on this model is the best of the bunch at 5-MP and 720p HD video capabilities.

Despite its bigger screen, the IdeaTab S2110 still boasts a ten hour battery life, a duration that's boosted to 20 hours when you connect the IdeaTab S2110 to an optional keyboard dock. In addition to boosting battery life, the dock includes a pair of USB 2.0 ports, a touchpad with discrete mouse buttons... and that missing SD card reader. The IdeaTab S2110 will cost $399 when it's released later this year, or $499 if you want the keyboard dock.