Kyocera Hydro Edge Phone Lets You Talk in the Rain For Just $19

Kyocera wants you to be able to use your phone in the rain, even if you're on a budget. Starting July 19th, the Kyocera Hydro Edge will be available via Sprint at $19.99 with a new line or eligible upgrade. Boost Mobile will also offer the phone at $149 without a contract in stores starting July 23, but has it available for pre-order now.

The waterproof Android smartphone can be submerged in up to 3.28 feet of water for up to 30 minutes, according to Kyocera, and is built to survive "splashy bubble baths, sudden storms and yes, even unexpected tumbles in the toilet." It will operate on Android 4.1 Jelly Bean with a 1-GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and come with a 4-inch capacitive impact-resistant touchscreen.

You will reportedly also be able to hear through a loud storm, as the phone's Smart Sonic Receiver technology improves audio in noisy environments. So the next time you are out on the streets in a roaring storm without an umbrella, you might get wet and fall ill, but rest assured that your precious smartphone won't.