Our Favorite Budget Gaming Mouse Is Now Just $20

Contrary to popular belief, the best gaming mice don't have to cost upwards of $50.

Walmart, for instance, has the Logitech G300s Optical Gaming Mouse on sale for $19.99. That's $20 off and just $5 shy of its lowest price ever. (Amazon offers it for the same price).

Buy the Logitech G300s Optical Gaming Mouse for $19.99 at Walmart

Despite its bargain bin price, the Logitech G300s can run circles around some of today's pricier gaming mice. It has a sculpted, ergonomic design that can be used by both left- and right-handed gamers. It also offers on-the-fly DPI switching with a 2,500 dpi max.

Up to three onboard profiles can be stored on the mouse and we like that it features six programmable buttons. Sure, it's one of Logitech's older mice, but this time-tested mouse is still a solid choice for budget conscious gamers.