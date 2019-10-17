Early Black Friday Deal: Save $180 on the Lenovo Tab 4 Plus

Every now and then we come across a jaw-dropping tablet sale and today's deal is a prime example. For a limited time, you can score a 10-inch Lenovo tablet for $99.

Currently, you can get the Lenovo Tab 4 Plus tablet for $99.99 from Lenovo. Traditionally priced at $279, that’s $180 off and the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this Android tablet. It’s one of the best tablet deals we've seen all year and one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far. (Make sure to follow our best Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best post-Black Friday sales).



Buy the Lenovo Tab 4 Plus for $99 from Lenovo

It features a vivid 10.1 Full HD (1920 x 1200) display and it's also Alexa compatible, which means you can find and stream content via voice commands. It's powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 625 CPU coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage.

In our Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus review, we were impressed by its vivid display, solid speakers, and amazing battery life, which lasted 13 hours in testing. We thought its graphics could be better, but we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its decent performance.

In our tests, we found the tablet's 10.1-inch 1080p IPS display to be plenty bright and colorful. Weighing 1.09 pounds, the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus is easy to carry. By comparison, the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) is a bit thicker (1.1 pounds and 0.4 inches) whereas the Apple iPad 9.7-inch (2018) is lighter and slightly thinner (1.03 pounds and 0.29 inches).

Suitable for streaming music, the Lenovo Tab 10 Plus delivers solid audio performance. While listening to The Glorious Sons' "Everything Is Alright," we felt the intensity of the sound during the chorus. Meanwhile, the tablet's Dolby audio enhancements balanced the bass and treble.

Performance-wise, the Lenovo Tab 4 Plus pushed through PUBG gaming and streamed 1080p YouTube videos without a hitch. As far as connectivity, the Tab 4 10 Plus has a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and microSD slot/SIM card slot. It's LTE compatible so you can enjoy high speed 4G network connectivity when a WiFi connection is not available.

The Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet with a great display and stellar battery life. Just make sure to snag this deal because stock has been moving fast.