New iPad Pro Will Be Even Faster Than iPhone XS

Sure, the iPhone XS and XS Max are the fastest iPhones Apple's ever made, but they're about to get left in the dust. A new report suggests the upcoming iPad Pro will sport a newer, faster processor.

According to 9to5Mac, which has a sterling record on leaks these days, the 2018 iPad Pros will feature an A12X chip, the successor to the A12 found in the current iPhones. This A12X is currently codenamed Vortex, and will be accompanied by an A12X GPU.

The new iPad Pros are expected to be revealed at an event later this month. Apple has yet to officially announce an October press briefing, but it would keep in the pattern of the company following iPhone-based September events with iPad and MacBook-based October events.

This follows a load of other iPad Pro leaks, including the fact that Face ID will work in both landscape and portrait orientations, and that the tablet's bezel will be thick enough to fit the TrueDepth camera setup without creating the notch found on the iPhone X, XS and XS Max.

And, yes, the next iPad Pro will likely not include a Home button, so you'll need to get used to the swipe gestures from the current iPhones, which was introduced in iOS 12.