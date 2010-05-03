iPad Bags / Satchels / Murses: Hot or Not?

For this week's G Styled column I had the pleasure of dragging several of the guys who work here at LAPTOP Magazine out to the park with Jason Anderson of G Style Magazine to model the range of iPad bags and cases we received recently.

Getting these guys out in public with the bags was even worse than pulling teeth as they were all convinced that the bags were about as appropriate for them to carry as a Satchel. And as this scene from The Hangover illustrates, real men don't wear satchels just like they don't eat quiche (except when they do).

All of their complaining aside, I wondered if the perceived non-manliness of the bags was all in their heads. Do other guys feel the same? Do women think iPad murses bags are hot on a guy? I decided that the only way to settle this was a Hot or Not poll.

Below are the catalog-ready shots we took of the bags and their models. Vote in the poll next to each photo to let us know whether the bags are Hot or Not. Remember, we're voting on the bags, not the male models, ok? And don't forget to check out all the shots in the gallery at the bottom.

