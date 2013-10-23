Top 10 iPad Air Cases

Apple recently took the wraps off its new iPad Air to much fan-fare and you can't wait to get your hands on one. Sure, Apple may have updated its SmartCover and added a new SmartCase. But, before you plop down your money, take a gander at all the options that are out there to protect your new tablet. We've rounded up 10 of our favorites to give you some idea of the incredible variety.

Griffin Survivor for iPad Air ($79.99)

You've sprung for the upgrade; now you'll want to make sure your new iPad Air is well protected by wrapping it up in the Griffin Survivor. For $79.99, you get military-grade protection thanks to the shatter-resistant polycarbonate frame that's wrapped in silicone. You can choose from among a variety of color combinations including black, pink and black, blue and black, yellow and black, white and black, purple and blue. It will be available starting November 1.

Targus Notepad Folio for iPad Air ($49.99)

Proving paper isn't dead, the Targus Notepad Folio for iPad Air comes with a refillable notepad on one side. It's also got slots for business cards and a pen, so for any business meeting, you've got everything you need. But the best part is the faux-leather integrated viewing stand so you can share your screen by setting the tablet on a table.

Belkin LapStand Cover for iPad Air ($59.99)

The Belkin LapStand Cover for the iPad Air is intended to be used, you guessed it, in your lap. The hinge on this flip-cover case molds to the shape of your leg for a steady and sturdy position. And the X-frame design with soft rubber bumpers will protect your slate from bumps and bruises.

Incipio Lexington for iPad Air ($39.99)

The "vegan leather" belt/tab closure makes the whole design of the Incipio Lexington for iPad Air. The slim design is classy all-around, plus its rigid Plextonium frame holds the iPad in places while the flexible cover can be folded back for two different viewing angles.

iLuv Step Folio for iPad Air ($59.99)

It's more than a case, but less than a tote bag. The iLuv Step Folio for the new iPad Air comes with a removeable shoulder strap and briefcase-style carry handle. When you arrive at your destination, the soft but durable sides fold out and convert into a stand for use in landscape or portrait mode.

New Trent Airbender 2.0 for iPad Air ($54.95)

Adding a detachable Bluetooth keyboard to the iPad Air makes a great tablet even more useful. The New Trent Airbender 2.0 can do just that while also protecting your screen when on the move. The iPad can be mounted in landscape or portrait mode and the chiclet-style keyboard features a dedicated shortcut row. You can pick yours up on November 1.

M-Edge Stealth 360 for iPad Air ($59.99)

The Stealth 360 from M-Edge offers a rotating mount for using landscape or portrait stand positions. The magnetic closure and silicone mount holds the iPad Air in places while the GripTrack side allows you to tilt the tablet into any position. Made of microfiber leather with ballistic nylon, the 360 can be had in black, purple or mint for $59.99.

Hard Candy Neon Bubble for iPad Air ($49.95)

So sweet looking they'll give you a cavity, the Hard Candy Neon Bubble case for the iPad Air comes in blue, green, pink and orange. The polycarbonate shell snaps into place with a two-pieces design. You'll still have access to the mic, speaker and charting ports.

Moshi VersaCover for iPad Air ($60)

Available in Aloe Green, Denim Blue, Sakura Pink and Velve Grey, the VersaCover is a master of origami. The soft microfiber folds can be manipulated to offer flexible viewing angles in portrait or landscape mode while still shielding the display from scratches. The polycarbonate exterior protects against minor shocks while the built-in magnets support the auto wake/sleep feature.

Griffin Cinema Seat for iPad Air ($39.99)

Backseat entertainment just got cooler, thanks to the Griffin Cinema Seat for iPad Air. The wide, adjustable straps surround a car's front seat headrest while still maintaining access to the display, volume controls and headphone jack. That is an excellent recipe for "are we there yet"-free hours of media entertainment.

