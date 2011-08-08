Huawei Unveils Its Vision Smartphone

Huawei posted a new video for its upcoming Vision smartphone on its Facebook page this morning, and it looks like the device is shaping up nicely. At a slim 0.39 inches thick, the Vision features a 3.7-inch capacitive multitouch screen, wrapped in a unibody aluminum shell that will be available in three distinct colors including silver, rose, and charcoal. It is expected to run Android Gingerbread 2.3 and be powered by a 1-GHz Qualcomm processor, with 512MB of RAM and 2GB of ROM memory with a memory card slot that supports up to 32GB of storage.

But the Vision's most impressive feature is its user interface. Huawei developed its own skin for the phone much like Motorola did with its Motoblur and Samsung's TouchWiz. The interface is highly animated and customizable allowing users to select any panel of the home screen with a single swipe. "The unique 3D user interface heralds a new era in Huawei’s leadership, as we continue to create devices that enhance the user experience through stylish design and smart functionality," said Victor Xu, chief marketing officer of Huawei Device.

The device is also expected to come preloaded with several games including the always popular Angry Birds. No details as to a release date or pricing for the smartphone have been announced yet.