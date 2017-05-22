HP Announces Four New Laptops to Court Creatives

HP announced four new laptops at the Cannes Film Festival in France today in its continued attempts to win over the creative market. (Hey, it's classier than Coachella.) The laptops include the HP Spectre x2, HP Envy x360 and two HP Envy machines (13-inches and 17-inches, respectively), all in glitzy copper and silver to match the stars they're chasing.

The HP Spectre x2 is HP's new luxury detachable 2-in-1, with a 12.3-inch tablet with a 3000 x 2000 display, a detachable keyboard, 13-MP rear camera and 5-MP wide-view front camera with IR for Windows Hello. The CNC chassis comes in the copper and black colors we've learned to love from the Spectre line, and it comes with a series of 7th-gen Intel CPUs. It will start at $999.99 when it launches in June.

The company's latest premium convertible is the 15.6-inch Envy x360, which comes in a slew of different configurations. That includes CPUs from both AMD and Intel and both black and silver color options. It comes with a high-precision stylus and will start at $699.99 in June.

The new clamshells are the HP Envy 13 and 17. The Envy 13, which you can read about here, is a real stunner with its all-metal chassis, almost zero bezel and a full HD, IPS display. The Envy 17 comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics. While the Envy 13 is available in June starting at $999.99, the Envy 17 is for sale now beginning at $1,099.99.

We'll let you know just how good these laptops are for creatives (and everyone else) when they arrive in our labs.

Photo credits: Sam Rutherford / Laptop Mag

