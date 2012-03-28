How To Keep Track of Your Friends in Windows 8's People App

Just like with your Windows Phone device, you can also sync your Windows 8 PC with various third-party services like Facebook, Hotmail, Linkedin, and Twitter. Using the operating system's People app, you can keep track of your friends' social updates while storing their contact information. Here's how.

1. Open the Charms menu by hovering over the bottom or top right corners of your screen.

2. Search for People and open the People App.

3. Once in the People app, click on the Me tab.

4. Click on the See Your Updates and Notifications message and add/connect to your various accounts.

David Cogen is a Founder/CEO of TheUnlockr.com, the popular site for wireless how tos, reviews, and news. David loves technology and the only thing he loves more than technology is teaching it to others. Check out TheUnlockr.com for all your Android, iPhone, MeeGo, and Windows Phone how tos.