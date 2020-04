iOS 5 lets iPad users tweet from within Camera, Maps, Photos, Safari, and YouTube with the press of a button. And you’ll only have to sign in once.

Install the Twitter app for iPad.

for iPad. Go to Settings , select Twitter, and sign in.

, select Twitter, and sign in. Click the Share button from within the Camera, Maps, Photos, Safari, and YouTube apps to launch a drop-down menu.

from within the Camera, Maps, Photos, Safari, and YouTube apps to launch a drop-down menu. Click Tweet to launch a text box with your attachment included.

a text box with your attachment included. Write your 140-character update and click Send.

