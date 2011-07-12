How to Dictate to Your iPad 2

See that screenshot? The awesome Dragon Dictation app did that, transcribing every word we uttered accurately. We didn’t make a single correction. Not only is the voice recognition solid, you can also easily share the notes via e-mail, Facebook, and Twitter.

Download Dragon Dictation (free) from the App Store.

Tap your region's location , and then tap Yes when asked if the app can add the names of your contacts to your vocabulary on the server.

Tap the circular button to start dictating.

Speak toward the microphone (the app literally points to it on-screen) and include punctuation at the end of your sentences.

Tap the down arrow icon in the top right corner to insert the dictation into an outgoing e-mail or post it to Facebook or Twitter.

