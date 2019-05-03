How to Create Desktop Shortcuts for Web Pages Using Chrome

Everyone has a favorite web page that they navigate to as soon as they open their web browser. Whether it's CNN, Gmail or your most beloved tech site (ours) we all have that one page that we consider more important than the rest. This is why you'll want to know how to create a shortcut to a website on your desktop. You want to known what's happening in the world now, not two seconds from now.

Thankfully, Google Chrome makes it easy to drop clickable links onto your desktop, letting you jump to a web page in one click. Here's how to create desktop shortcuts for your favorite web pages using Chrome.

How to Create a Shortcut to a Website With Chrome

1. Navigate to your favorite page and click the ••• icon in the right corner of the screen.

2. Select More tools.

3. Select Create Shortcut...

4. Edit the shortcut name.

5. Click Create. If you check Open as Window, the next time you open the link, it will open without an editable search bar.

You've got a desktop shortcut that points to Chrome!

