Like other Android tablets, the Kindle Fire lets you control music playback while you're using other apps. But it works differently on this tablet.

Tap the settings icon in the top right corner. You'll see the volume slider appear, along with playback controls to the left of the name of the song and album.

in the top right corner. You'll see the volume slider appear, along with playback controls to the left of the name of the song and album. Press the pause button to stop playback.

to stop playback. Use the previous and next track buttons to move forward or backward in a playlist or album.