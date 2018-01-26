How to Change the Lock Screen and Wallpaper on the iPad

The iPad is finally yours. Personalize it by adding a new background from images you save from the web or your own photos.
1. In the Settings app, tap Wallpaper on the left menu.
2. Tap "Choose a New Wallpaper."
3. Choose from Dynamic photos, Still photos, or one of your albums
4. Pick a photo and choose "Set Home Screen," "Set Lock Screen" or "Set Both" depending on where you want the wallpaper.
