How to Add Photos to a Shared Photo Stream in iOS 6

Shared Photo Streams differ from private Photo Streams in that they aren’t updated with each new photo you take. Instead, you’ll have to add photos you want to share to a shared Stream. To add photos to a shared Photo Stream:

• Open the Photos app and select the photos you want to share.

• Tap the share button in the top of the screen and press Photo Stream.

• Choose the appropriate Photo Stream, add a comment if you’d like and tap Post.

• Your shared Photo Stream will automatically update with your new photos.

