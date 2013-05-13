Google Prepping Google Play Games Ahead of I/O Event

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. After nearly three years, Google is gearing up an answer Apple's Game Center ahead of this year's Google I/O. According to Android Police, a leaked APK has revealed Google Play Services (v3.1.36), a file that's being pushed out to Android devices.

Using integration with the Google+ social network, the new service will support multiplayer functionality, cloud syncing and leaderboards. Other features will include game notifications and matchmaking capabilities. Similar to console and PC titles, there will also be in-game achievements.

The service isn't fully functional, which suggests that a central client might be in the works, but it has far-reaching implications. The added social aspect to Android's ever-expanding game library can potentially translate into longer gaming sessions and a new crop of gamers. No official announcements have been made about Google Play Service, so it's almost a far gone conclusion that we'll be hearing more about this at Google I/O.

Via Android Police

Image Via Android Police