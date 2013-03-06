Google Play Celebrates First Birthday with Week of Giveaways

It's hard to believe that Google Play is 1 years old today. Well, it's just been a year since the name changed from the Android Market to Google Play. Still, Google isn't letting such technicalities stop it from having a party. And to celebrate, the search giant is giving you, its humble Android user, a boatload of free gifts.

The celebration is set to last for a week and will include free apps, music, movies, TV shows and exclusive game content. Right now you can download two $10 gift cards from Gyft and a $15 gift card from Fancy with your first order. Free music offerings range from discounts on albums from artists like Rihanna, 2 Chainz and Bruce Springsteen to free songs from LCD Soundsystem and The Velvet Underground.

Pickings are a bit slim in the movie department, where rentals have been reduced to $0.99 on such classics as "Iron Sky," "One Direction: The Only Way is Up" and "Paperboy." Still, at least you're not paying full price. And Google says the selection will change throughout the week's events. Things are much more interesting in the TV section, which has a slew of episodes from hit shows like "Breaking Bad," "Justified" and more, and they're up for grabs free of charge.

Many books and magazines have also been heavily discounted including "The Hunger Games Trilogy," which is available for $5. Rounding things out, Google partnered with a host of game developers to offer exclusive Android content like Android-themed game levels.

Check the Google Play store this week for updated offers.