Gateway Introduces Compact LT32 Netbook, Starts At $449

It's only been a few weeks since Gateway announced its 10-inch LT23 netbook series, but today, the company introduced a new addition to its LT family of netbooks. The LT32, announced today, features an AMD processor, an 11-inch screen, and ATI graphics, all for just $449.

Besides sporting a 1.7-GHz AMD Athlon II Neo K125 CPU and 2GB of DDR3 RAM, the LT32 also has a ATI Radeon HD 4225 GPU with 384MB of graphics memory, HDMI output and an 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768 screen. It also features 802.11 b/g/n wireless, a 5-in-one card reader and a multitouch-capable touchpad.

Sound familiar? That's because the LT32 series is nearly identical, in specs, design, and price, to the Acer Aspire One 721. That notebook excelled at HD video playback and gaming--for a netbook, that is--but came up woefully short with regards to battery life, lasting just 3 hours and 15 minutes. For the record, Gateway claims that the LT32's six-cell battery can get up to 5.5 hours of battery life.

check out the gallery for more pics.