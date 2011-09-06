GameStop Accepts iPhone / iPad Trade-ins, Will Sell Devices Soon

GameStop just gave Apple some major gaming cred. The games retail giant has begun accepting trade-ins of iOS mobile devices. Similar to their used games policy, customers can bring their old iPods, iPads, and iPhones for in-store credit. The store hasn't said what it will do with the used products it receives via trade-in, though we'll probably see them refurbished and resold.

Since Gamestop isn't in the business of taking trade-ins on products they don't sell new there's speculation that the video game retailer will also begin selling new iOS products. No word on how much store credit an iPad will net you, but it's almost guaranteed that no one will want to trade in a $499 device for a new copy of Gears of War 3 or Arkham City. We can only hope that a trade in of that caliber will go towards the purchase of a new iPad or maybe a new console.

via 9t05Mac