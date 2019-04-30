How to Rotate Screen in Windows 10

Perhaps it happened when you plugged in or detached an external monitor. Maybe you just hit the wrong key somehow, but now your laptop's screen is rotated, positioned in portrait mode while your screen is in landscape (horizontal) view. You can't even read the text without tilting your head or turning your display on its side. Fortunately, there are a couple of ways to rotate the screen in Windows 10; these methods work in Windows 7, 8 and 10.
Rotate Screen with a Keyboard Shortcut
Hit CTRL + ALT + Up Arrow and your Windows desktop should return to landscape mode. You can rotate the screen to portrait or upside-down landscape, by hitting CTRL + ALT + Left Arrow, Right Arrow or Down arrow.
Rotate Screen with Display Settings Menu
If, for some reason, the shortcut keys don't work (and they should), try this method.
1. Right click on the desktop and select Display settings.
2. Choose a screen to fix if you have multiple monitors attached. Skip this step if you have only one.
3. Select Landscape from the orientation menu.
4. Click Apply (or OK)
5. Click Keep Changes when prompted.
