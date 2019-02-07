Every network device or interface, such as your laptop's Wi-Fi adapter, has a unique hardware ID called the MAC (or "media access control") address. You can find the MAC address for your network card in Windows 10 in just a couple of steps.

There are a few reasons you might need to find your MAC address, also known as the physical address or hardware address. If you're setting up your router, for example, you could use MAC address filtering to specify the devices that are allowed to connect to the network based on their MAC addresses. (However, this isn't really a solid way to secure your network, since MAC addresses can be easily changed or spoofed.) Another reason is if your router lists connected devices by their MAC address and you want to figure out which device is which.

Luckily, you can find your MAC address in Windows 10 easily in Windows with either the command prompt or in the settings details of your network adapter.

How to Find Your MAC Address in Windows 10 with the Command Prompt

The quickest way to find the MAC address is through the command prompt.

1. Open the command prompt. Search "Command Prompt" in the taskbar, or if you have an older version of Windows, you can right-click on the Start button and select Command Prompt from the menu.

2. Type in ipconfig /all and press Enter. This will display your network configuration.

3. Find your adapter's physical address. Scroll down to your network adapter and look for the values next to "Physical Address," which is your MAC address.

How to Find Your MAC Address in Windows 10 in the Network Connection Settings

You can also find the MAC address by looking at the details of your network adapter in Windows.

1. Search "View network status and tasks" in the taskbar and click on it. (Or navigate to Control Panel > Network and Internet > Network and Sharing Center)

2. Click on your network connection.

3. Click the "Details" button.

4. Locate the Physical Address. The value for the physical address in the Network Connection Details window is your MAC address.

Windows 10 Security and Networking