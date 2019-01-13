How to Disable MS Edge Start Page Articles

Microsoft Edge certainly isn’t a bad browser, but it has some annoyances, to put it mildly. That said, it’s also supremely customizable, if some of these options aren’t quite your taste. Today we’re going to look at one of these features that people either love, or hate: the news feed on new tabs and the home screen.

1. Open Microsoft Edge.

2. Above the article’s we’re going to remove, on the top right, you’ll see a gear icon and the text Hide feed. Click it.

3. From the Customize screen, under Page display settings, click Hide my news feed.

4. Click Save to confirm the change.

You can actually stop here if you’d like, but you’ll still see the news articles on new tabs. If you want to remove them, keep reading.

5. Open a new tab in the Edge browser.

6. Above the articles, on the top right, click the same gear icon as before.

7. From the Customize screen, under Page display settings, click on the radio button next to A blank page. This will keep Edge from opening the news feed on each new tab.

8. Click Save to confirm the change.

