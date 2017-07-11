Dell Latitude 7285 2-in-1 Cuts the Cord for Mobile Professionals

Dell don't need no stinkin' wires. The company's latest 2-in-1, the Latitude 7285, is the world's first convertible to support wireless charging and docking, ditching the wires for a more seamless work environment. First unveiled at CES, the $1,199.99 device is now available for purchase.

The 7285's secret sauce lies in its Wireless Charging keyboard which has WiTricity's magnetic resonance wireless charging technology integrated into the design. When it's time to recharge the 12-inch tablet, you simply connect it to its keyboard dock and place the whole shebang on top of a charging pad. From there, you simply keep working while your computer recharges -- all without the hassle of looking for a nearby power outlet to plug into.

However, since Dell went with WiTricity instead of the more widely-accepted Qi wireless charging standard, those of us with Samsung Galaxy S8s and Moto Z smartphones can't use the pad to quickly charge our mobile phones as well.

Unfortunately, the required charging pad and WiGig wireless dock aren't bundled with the 2-in-1 and cost a pretty penny at $199.99 and $379.99 separately. You can also buy them together for $549. Either way, it tacks a pretty hefty price onto an already expensive hybrid. For its part, the tablet is outfitted with an Intel Core i5-7Y54 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Still, that's a price that many mobile professionals might consider paying for the convenience of cutting the cord.