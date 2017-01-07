Dell Goes All In on Wireless Productivity with the Latitude 7285 2-in-1

Wires get tangled, look messy and are generally a big pain for anyone who moves about a lot. And while modern laptops have made things easier thanks to multi-purpose ports (like USB-C) and longer batteries, at the end of the day, you’re still going to have to plug in. That is, unless you’ve got one of Dell’s Latitude 7285 2-in-1s, which sports wireless charging and docking for a truly wire-free work environment.

The key to the Latitude 7285’s kit is its Wireless Charging Keyboard, which Dell claims is the first of its kind. When connected to the Latitude 7285's tablet body, it draws power from a charging pad using WiTricity's wireless standard. Anytime you need some juice, you can just set the computer down on the pad and keep on working while your battery refills. Then, you can add on one of Dell's $270 wireless docks for a true wire-free work environment.

The one downside to Dell’s plan is that because its wireless charging pad uses the WiTricity standard instead the more commonly use Qi standard, you won’t be able to use the charging pad to power up your smartphone.

For those less concerned with wires, the Latitude 7285’s detachable tablet body can be paired up with more traditional charging keyboard, which will be available in slim travel or more sturdy productivity configurations.

Also, since the Latitude 7285 is part of Dell’s line of business PCs, you also get options for Intel vPro processors, TPM 2.0 and fingerprint readers depending on which keyboard you choose.

Key Specs

Display: 12.3-inch 2880 x 1920 IGZO displays

CPU: 7th Gen Intel Core i or Core i7 with vPro

Memory: 8GB or 16GB of RAM

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB SSDs

Cameras: Front 720p camera, rear 8-Mp camera

Ports: 2 USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 3, microSD card slot, combo headphone/mic