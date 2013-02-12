Create Toys and Robots With LittleBits' Magnetic Electronic Modules

LittleBits breaks down the complexity of building with circuitry components, creating pint-sized modules that snap together with magnets. Users can breath life into anything, using littleBits to create a simple machine that turns on a light to a more-complex pet cat that lights up, rings a bell and wags its tail.

There are three different types of color-coded bits: power, input and action components. The initial building block is power, since every robot needs energy, and then the building begins. Attach an action bit to the power and you can play a noise or turn on a light. Put an action bit between those two, such as the pressure sensor, and the noise or light will only execute when the strip is pushed. The more components you connect, the more feature-filled the robot becomes.

The littleBit components can also be used along with items found around the house, such as pieces of paper or cardboard, to create interactive toys. We got to play with a cardboard cat that responded when we pinched its tongue. There was a vibration dongle attached to a bell, lights in both of its eyes and a tail that was attached to a spinning component, creating a fully interactive toy. There was also a noise activated lamp that lit up with spinning horses whenever we clapped.

The littleBits starter kit costs $89 and includes 10 modules: a button, dimmer, power, pressure sensor, pulse, LED light, RGB LED light, vibration motor, a light up bargraph and wire. There is also a teaser kit for just $29 that includes only three components, a battery, a pressure sensor and the light up bargraph.