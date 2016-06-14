How to Change a Presentation to Portrait Orientation in PowerPoint 2016

While PowerPoint defaults to the landscape view because it's the standard format for presentations, you may find the need to show your slides in a portrait view. Whether you're showing vertically-oriented content or using a vertical display, you'll find it useful that PowerPoint provides the option to re-orient your presentation.

When changing a PowerPoint from landscape to portrait, you'll be presented with the options to either maximize content to best fill space or adjust to ensure fit. In our testing, we found it best to select Ensure Fit, as Maximize enlarged photos to the point where they fall off the page and make you do more work.

Here's how to adjust a PowerPoint presentation to the portrait orientation.

1. Click Design.

2. Click Slide Size.

You've changed a PowerPoint presentation from landscape to portrait orientation.

