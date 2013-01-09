Canon PowerShot N: The Camera Without a Shutter Button

There are a lot of cool things about the Canon PowerShot N, seen here at CES 2013: You can flip it upside down, upload pictures via Wi-Fi and even snap five photos and automatically apply different filters to each. But they all pale in comparison to the PowerShot N's unique method of zooming and actually taking photos.

You see, the the PowerShot N lacks a shutter button in the traditional sense. Instead, to take a shot you press on a ring that encircles the lens. Just in front of that is another ring that, when twisted, activates the camera's 4X zoom.

These controls are not just for show, as they let you operate the PowerShot N when the camera is both right-side up and upside-down. That way, you can fully take advantage of the 2.8-inch touch-screen LCD, which tilts 90 degrees. We also like the fact that the camera automatically adjusts when you change its orientation.

At 3.1 x 2.4 x 1.2 inches and weighing about 6.1 ounces, the PowerShot N is fairly compact, and its squarish shape really stands out from traditional cameras, which tend to be more rectangular.

As we alluded, the PowerShot N also lets you upload pictures via Wi-Fi to a tablet or smartphone via Canon's app. Unfortunately, it doesn't have the remote-view capability of Samsung's connected cameras, but we suspect it isn't a big loss for the PowerShot N's target market. More than likely, they'll appreciate the Creative Shot mode, which snaps five photos in succession and then applies different filters to each shot.

The PowerShot N will be available in April for $299. Until then, you'll have to take pictures the old-fashioned way.