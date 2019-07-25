Best Portable Chargers and Power Banks: USB-C Chargers for All Devices

Have you ever been working on an important document only to realize your laptop is about to die and there's not an outlet in sight? Sucks, right? Normally, you'd be out of luck, but now there are plenty of accessory companies with portable chargers powerful enough to not only recharge a smartphone, tablet or a Nintendo Switch multiple times, but also give your average ultrabook a refill. Just be sure your notebook has to a USB Type-C port or the magic can't happen.

This new class of charger packs lots of juice into their relatively lightweight frames and offers Qualcomm's Quick Charging technology. That means you'll get a whole lot of charge in a small amount of time. And best of all, you won't have to sell an arm, leg and some other random body part to get your hands on one.

Any portable charger worth its salt will fully charge a laptop at least once. For this reason, we recommend you buy an external battery with a capacity of at least 10,000 mAh.

With Amazon Prime Day 2019 fast approaching, you can expect quite a few discounts on the chargers listed below. Whether you are a frequent traveler, a mobile gamer or a social media influencer always on the move with your devices, these are the best portable USB-C- equipped power banks and chargers to keep you powered throughout the day.

RAVPower USB C Battery Pack 20100 Portable Charger

Reliable brand

Fast performance

Larger than the competition

Limited to two outputs

Looking for the most reviewed portable charger with over 1,586 happy customers? Meet the Turbo Series 20,100 mAh, a device with over 85% of 1,586 reviews above 4 stars. Thanks to its QuickCharge 3.0 inputs and outputs, you can expect quick charging for not only your devices but the battery itself. RAVPower is so confident in its product that it offers a lifetime warranty after buyers register it. Feature: Qualcomm Certified Quick Charge 3.0 | No. of Outputs: 2 | Battery Capacity: 20,100 mAh | Size: 6.8 x 3.2 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 1 pound

Aukey USB C Power Bank, 20000mAh Portable Charger

All the ports you could ever need

Input flexibility means you'll probably have a charger at all times

Doesn't support fast charging for Samsung S9 and up

A slim silhouette, 20,000 mAh battery capacity and matte finish make up Aukey's USB-C Power Bank. Four outputs means you can charge your phone, laptop and Switch simultaneously with room for one more device. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating and overcharging. Feature: Advanced safety features to prevent overheating or overcharging | No. of Outputs: 4 | Battery Capacity: 20,000 mAh | Size: 7.9 x 3.8 x 0.6 inches. | Weight: 1 pound

Mophie Powerstation Hub

All in one concept is convenient

Supports Qi wireless charging

More expensive than alternatives

Small battery capacity

Mophie's Powerstation Hub is the newest device on the list, yet perhaps the most innovative. The powerstation hub can be used as a wall outlet hub at home or at the office, then on the go as a portable battery with a 6,100mAh capacity, three USB outputs and a Qi-enabled wireless charging surface. Its foldable AC power prongs allow for both easy recharging and convenient storage during travel. Feature: Built-in prongs fold down for wall charging, then fold up for compact external battery | No. of Outputs: 4 | Battery Capacity: 10,000 mAh | Size: 5.2 x 2.7 x 0.8 inches. | Weight: 0.6 pounds

Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Portable Charger

Conveniently small frame for travel

USB-C devices that require input over 18W may not be compatible

Limited to two outputs

Sacrificing capacity for a smaller footprint, this charger fits comfortably almost anywhere. Supporting USB-C charging for input and output, it takes only 3.5 hours to top off the battery itself. The Anker stands out for its ability to trickle-charge smaller devices such as wireless headphones. But this little beauty is still powerful enough to top off your laptop. Feature: Trickle charging mode for smaller devices | No. of Outputs: 2 | Battery Capacity: 10,000 mAh | Size: 4.5 x 2.0 x 1.0 inches. | Weight: 0.4 pounds

Omars Battery Pack Power Bank 10000mAh

Superslim

Ergonomic texture

Lower battery capacity than competition

No pass-through charging (can't use battery during charging)

The Omars SlimPack 10,000mAh is compressed into a design that's only 0.5 inches thick. A twill texture protective case shields the battery bank from getting scratched. As the thinnest member of this list, if you're looking for portability and grip, you can't go wrong with Omars. Feature: Most portable battery pack | No. of Outputs: 3 | Battery Capacity: 10,000 mAh | Size/Weight: 5.7 x2.7 x0.5 inches. | Weight: 0.5 pounds

Jackery Supercharge

Comes with wall charger

Fast performance

Lack of ports and features

Thanks to the included speedy 45W wall charger, the Jackery's massive 26,800 mAh battery can be charged in only 3 hours. That is nine times faster than the time it would take a 1- amp charger. We like that the package includes a USB-C Charging Cable, a travel pouch and a two-year warranty. Feature: 45 W wall charging | No. of Outputs: 2 | Battery Capacity: 26,800 mAh | Size: 6.7 x 3.2 x 0.9 inches. | Weight: 1 pound

iMuto Portable Charger Power Bank

Plenty of battery life

May not meet airline requirements

Won't charge smaller devices

The iMuto X6L Pro 30,000 mAh Power Bank is the highest capacity portable charger with both QC 3.0 and USB Type-C ports. Each USB port intelligently detects your device and delivers the recommended fast charge rate for the device. Unfortunately, this comes at the cost of size, as this device will not fit into a pocket. It may not support devices with small currents under 1A, like some Bluetooth headsets, smartwatches and so on. Feature: Largest capacity on this list | No. of Outputs: 4 | Battery Capacity: 30,000 mAh | Size/Weight: 6.7 x 3.4 x1.2 inches. | Weight: 1.4 pounds

ZMI USB PD Backup Battery & Hub

Rounded edges play nice with other devices in bags

Trickle charges devices that require a smaller charging current such as smartwatches or Bluetooth headphones.

Cannot use USB Type-C port to charge a laptop and use the power bank as a hub at the same time

Limited to USB 2.0 speeds

ZMI's PowerPack functions as both a charger and USB 2.0 hub. It is compatible with laptops and consoles that need extra USB ports for data transfer. With a reassuring 110 million devices sold and an 18-month warranty for the product, the ZMI PowerPack is perfect for those who need extra battery life and USB ports. Feature: Doubles as USB 2.0 Hub | No. of Outputs: 3 | Battery Capacity: 20,000 mAh | Size/Weight: 6.3 × 3.2 × 0.8inches. | Weight: 0.9 pounds