We live in an obnoxiously loud world that makes it difficult to enjoy music the way it's meant to be heard: with sonic precision and free of distractions. That's where active-noise-cancelling headphones come in.

These sound silencers make it possible to hear our favorite songs, movies and podcasts in peace and quiet. They can block out the ambient chaos that surrounds us on daily commutes while improving our focus at the office.

Since there are a lot of noise cancellers on the market, we vetted several of the top brands to find the best in the market. The following are the best noise cancelling headphones on the market.

Here are the top noise-cancelling headphones of 2019

The best overall noise-cancelling headphones

Size and Weight: 8 x 6.5 x 2 inches, 8.8 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 20 hours (NC on);40 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Slick, attractive design

Excellent noise cancellation on calls and music

Precise, balanced audio

Smart, intuitive buttons and touch controls

New design? Check. Reasonably long battery life? Check. Great audio performance? Check. The Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 offer all of this and so much more, including easy-to-use touch controls and a slick companion app. But the noise cancellation is where the Bose 700 really stands out. With 10 adjustable levels, these are by far the best active noise canceling (ANC) headphones Bose has made to date. But the noise cancellation doesn't work only when you're listening to music or podcasts; the eight integrated mics also ensure that the sound quality when you're taking and receiving calls is just as good as when you're using only your smartphone.

The ultimate AirPods

Size and Weight: 2.4 x 1.7 x 0.9 inches, 8.8 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 4.5 hours (NC on) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Extremely comfortable

Seamless pairing

Clear, balanced sound

Decent noise cancellation

IPX4 sweat resistance

Not the best sound for the price

Battery life could be better

Pricey

The AirPods Pros are better than the AirPods in almost every way. The new sweat-proof design looks better and fits more securely in your ear, sound quality has been slightly improved, and the highlight feature — active noise cancellation — effectively reduces ambient sounds (just don't expect a miracle). Add everything we loved about the original AirPods — seamless pairing, a strong Bluetooth connection and supreme comfort — and we have no reservations naming the AirPods Pros the best wireless earbuds available today.

More balanced audio, now with noise cancelling

Size and Weight: 7 inches (height), 9.4 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 22 hours (NC on), 40 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Very good audio quality

Effective noise cancellation

Super-simple pairing

Iconic Beats design

Fun color options

No 3.5mm headphone jack

Tight clamping force

Charges via Lightning port

Beats headphones aren't just about looking cool anymore. The Solo Pros are proof of that. This sleek pair of on-ear headphones pumps out refined, balanced sound and features effective noise cancellation and a nifty transparency mode. Apple brings its H1 chip to the Solo Pros, which enables seamless pairing and a fun audio-sharing feature for when you want to listen with friends.

Lots of features and long battery life

Size and Weight: 7.6 x 8.8 x 3.2 inches, 10.4 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 36 hours (NC On);41 hours (NC Off) | Bluetooth Range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Best-in-class battery life

Intelligible ANC and controls

Remarkable sound reproduction

Personalized sound via mobile app

Tri-digital assistant support

Bulky and heavy design

You want to talk versatility? The Jabra Elite 85 has a standout feature for every possible use. Let's start with 35 hours of noise-cancelling performance and wireless listening. Jabra programmed the headphones with physical and touch controls, along with on-ear detection gesture and voice command access to the big three: Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. Smart Active Noise Cancellation adapts to environments to reduce high amounts of ambient noise. The Jabra Sound+ app optimizes sound using a customizable EQ and special calling options. Lastly, the ear cups have a nano-coating to protect the internals from water damage.

Excellent sound paired with great noise cancelling

Size and Weight: 10.4 x 7.3 x 2.9 inches, 9 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 30 hours (NC on);38 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30ft. (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Class-leading sonics

Surprisingly good noise cancellation

Responsive touch controls

Extensive battery life

Sleek and slender design

Cheaper feel

Audiophiles who like dynamic noise cancellation and sound quality need these cans on their heads. Sony rebuilt its Mark 3 headphones from the ground up, incorporating the all-new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, which enhances audio processing and ANC performance. What you get is natural, well-balanced sound with the company's signature bass profile leading the auditory charge. The noise cancellation is just as impressive, muffling most high-frequency noises without compromising the overall sound. Steady battery life with quick-charging and adjustable EQ and ANC settings round out the WH-1000xM3's superior hallmarks.

Good performance for an affordable price

Size and Weight: 10.2 x 7.1 x 3.9 inches, 8.4 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 19 hours (NC on);25 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30ft. (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Neutral sound

Easy-to-use controls

Significantly less costly than other models

Decent battery life

Noise cancellation affects audio

A mid-range pair of headphones with superior sonics and solid noise cancellation might seem unrealistic to some, but the Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC is an exception to the rule. There's much to admire here besides its affordability, including a relaxed fit, simple controls, and clean, tight sound. Sennheiser's NoiseGard technology doesn't match Bose's or Sony's ANC power, but it can silence outdoor rackets and up to 70% of airplane rumble. And what's not to love about the luxe design, which is highlighted by a matte-black finish with accented chrome?

Powerful noise cancellation in a small, sleek package

Size and Weight: 7.8 x 5 x 2.4 inches, 1.6 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 16 hours (NC on) | Bluetooth Range: None | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Stellar audio performance

Great noise cancellation

Tons of personalization via companion app

Excellent battery life across the board

Luxe, sharp-looking design

Touch controls could use some work

Poor call quality

Loose-fitting tips

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are a true wireless triumph that successfully combines stellar sonics with impressive noise cancellation. A plethora of features and solid battery life also elevate its status among the elite. Deep, rich bass and tonal balance give the WF-1000xM3 an edge over the competition. But as amazing as it sounds, noise cancellation remains the buds' true X factor

Microsoft's first ANC headphones are a surprising success

Size and Weight: 8 x 7.68 x 1.89 inches, 10.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 15 hours (NC On) | Bluetooth Range: 35 ft. (10.6 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Eye-catching design

Intuitive controls

Spacious sound

Windows-friendly features

Short battery life

Microsoft's first venture into the high-end-headphones space is a successful one that combines numerous smart features and quality sound into a distinctive over-ear design. The Surface Headphones were engineered for optimal listening with adjustable noise-cancelling levels and ingenious dial volume controls. Open sound with powerful bass is to be expected. Microsoft even equipped its cans with eight mics to better neutralize sound, which it does well, especially in drafty conditions. Connectivity is another strong point; you can pair the headphones with up to 10 devices.

The former king of ANC

Size and Weight: 7.1 x 6.7 x 3.2 inches, 8.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 20 hours (NC on), 40 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Top-tier noise cancellation

Crisp, full audio

Alexa and Google Assistant support

Strong connectivity

ANC works in wired mode

Subpar digital assistant integration

The QC35 II remains a go-to for listeners who want to eliminate the mundane drones around them at an elite level. Bose uses a set of microphones and proprietary algorithms to clear the QC35 II's soundscape of unwanted noises across different frequencies. Buzzing vehicle engines and baby cries don't stand a chance. The QC35 II's profile accentuates bass but also keeps mids and highs sounding crisp no matter the song. Best of all, the ANC feature works in both wireless and wired modes.

