Best Buy's Fire Sale: Best Laptop Deals

The end of the month has arrived and Best Buy is celebrating with a fire sale on many of our favorite premium laptops.

The big-box retailer has been on a price-cutting rampage as of late, and below, we're highlighting the best deals on some of our favorite machines.

Buy on Best Buy

For everyday power users, Best Buy is offering the Dell XPS 13.3-inch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,399.99. This machine packs a 13.3-inch QHD+ 3200 x 1800 touch LCD, 1.3GHz Core i7-7Y75 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a generous 512GB SSD. By comparison, Dell sells this same configuration for $1,812.99.

For a machine that's just as stylish, but slightly more affordable, Best Buy has the Microsoft Surface 13.5-inch Laptop for $599 ($200 off). This base model packs a 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 touch LCD, 1GHz Core m3-7Y30 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

Gamers should check out the Asus ROG GL502VM 15.6-inch Laptop. At $899.99, it's $300 off and packs a 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, 15.6-inch 1080p G-Sync LCD, 12GB of RAM, 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and a 3GB GTX 1060 graphics card. Traditionally, this laptop sells for $1,200-plus.

Good news if you're an Apple fan. Best Buy is taking $250 off MacBook Air configurations, $350 off MacBook Pro configurations, and up to $80 off the previous-gen Apple iPad with a starting price of $259.99.

Best Buy's sale runs through April 28.