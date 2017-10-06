Best 2017 Columbus Day Laptop Sales

Looking for Columbus Day laptop deals? You've come to the right place. We're rounding up the best laptop deals of this holiday weekend, separating the good deals from the duds.

Remember, laptop deals will drop again next month during Black Friday, but if you're in dire need of a new laptop now — here are your best bets for saving money.

Alienware: Students, listen up. Alienware is taking $150 off its entire line of gaming laptops. The discount is already reflected in the prices, which start at $1,299.99 for the Alienware 15.

Apple/Best Buy: We haven't forgotten about our Mac fans. Best Buy is offering two noteworthy deals. First, it's taking up to $400 off select Mac laptops including the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and MacBook lines. The cheapest Mac in the sale is the current-gen MacBook Air for $949.99, which is $50 off. The biggest discount goes to the 2016 MacBook with Core m5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and an upgraded 512GB SSD for $1,199.99, which is $400 off. Also, if you own an older MacBook, the retailer is offering up to a $450 credit when you trade in.

Dell: Dell has a few sales going on this weekend, but the sale we're most excited about is its XPS sale. Coupon code "SAVE10XPS" takes 10 percent off select XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops. We especially like that you can use the coupon to slash the price of the new XPS 13 with 8th-generation Intel CPU. After coupon, the $1,299.99 laptop drops to $1,169.99.

HP: HP is taking up to 50 percent off select laptops including various Envy, Omen, and Pavilion machines. Prices start as low as $329 (for an AMD-based budget machine), but the star of HP's sale is the Envy x360 15t Convertible for $729.99. The machine is $140 off and includes Intel's new 8th-gen processor.

Lenovo: In addition to Columbus Day, Lenovo is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of its ThinkPad line. That means you can use coupon code "THINKPADSALE" to take 25 percent off its best-selling ThinkPads like the ThinkPad T470 and the 0.6-inch thin ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Although its not on sale, Lenovo is also offering a retro anniversary edition ThinkPad 25 for $1,899, which we reviewed here.

Microsoft Store: Not to be outdone, the Microsoft Store is also slashing laptop prices for the holiday weekend. A noteworthy system is the Acer Predator 15 Gaming Laptop for $1,499. Packing 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD with 1TB HDD, and GTX 1060 graphics, it undercuts Amazon's and Newegg's price for this machine by $230.