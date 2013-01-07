Audio-Technica Debuts $99 SonicSport Headphones

It's a new year. Time to start on working on that resolution to work-out more. Audio-Technica can help out with their new ATH-Cp700 SonicSport headphones. Designed for fitness buffs, the headphones sport an active-fit earphone design that features a flexible pivot ensuring a comfortable in-ear fit. The company claims the new fit will send the sound towards the ear canal for optimal bass and clarity. Similar to other fitness/outdoor headphones, the SonicSports will also allow ambient noise to filter through so wearer's can be aware of the surrounding environment.

Instead of an over-head headband, the SonicSport's band wraps around the back of the wearer's head for a more secure, comfortable fit. There's also a cord-mounted remote with controls for volume and music playback functions. However, the controls are optimized for use with Apple products, so Android and Windows Phone users maybe out of luck. The headphones also feature a built-in microphone for answering calls and Siri use. The headphone also feature a single-sided cord with a cord clip to keep everything in place as you jug, lunge or lift.

Priced at $99.95, exercise bufffs can pick up a pair of Audio-Technica ATH-Cp700 SonicSport headphones starting January 7, 2013.