Apple October 2019 Event Preview: MacBooks, iPads, Macs and More

Apple's Fall 2019 schedule of product announcements is (probably) not over yet. Yes, this past Tuesday (Sept. 10) saw the company reveal the iPhone 11, a 10.2-inch iPad and the Apple Watch Series 5, but the company's portfolio is so much wider than just those devices.

Last year, the company invited the press to Brooklyn, NY for a 91-minute event focusing on Macs and iPads. Based on existing reports, we expect this event would bring Tim Cook out to NY to reveal another MacBook, more details about a highly anticipated Apple desktop and some updated tablets.

On top of that, there's a whole stack of potential announcements that we'd like to see Apple finally make. Here's what you should look out for from Apple next month.

Most likely: 16-inch MacBook Pro and macOS Catalina

Rumors of a new MacBook Pro (or at least one with a larger display) date back to this past February. In a report that correctly predicted the 10.2-inch iPad, famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told us to look out for an "All-new design 16—16.5[-inch] MacBook Pro."

Subsequent reports noted that this model would replace the existing 15.4-inch MacBook Pro, and could use a chassis that's similar to that current model — just with trimmed-down bezels to fit a larger screen. Apple is reportedly ditching its highly controversial 'butterfly'-style keyboard and the 16-inch MacBook Pro is expected to be the first laptop that features a traditional scissor-mechanism key design.

Soon after the Sept. 10 event, Apple updated its macOS Catalina web page, noting that the operating system is coming in October. Therefore, an October event would probably be a good place to announce a firm date for its release.

Also expected: Faster iPad Pros

While the current 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro designs debuted just last October, Apple may upgrade these high-end tablets soon. A Bloomberg report in August highlighted processor and camera improvements, similar to what Apple uses in its new iPhones, which should arrive in "the coming weeks and months."

That means we might see a tablet running on a chip that's faster than the iPhone 11's A13 chip, just as the 2018 iPad Pro's A12X processor beats the iPhone XS' A12 chip on benchmark tests. While the advanced chipset would likely be enough for new iPad Pro to keep its professional classification, there's a chance it could feature a three-camera setup, similar to the iPhone 11 Pro.

Also, we have no reason to expect this, but I hope that Apple strengthened the frame of this updated model, so that it doesn't bend.

Should be there: Mac Pro Update

Mac-loving professionals have wanted a new Mac Pro ever since the shiny black cylinder model from 2014 turned out to be a relative dud. In June, at WWDC 2019, Apple revealed a pricey new Mac Pro with an upgradable modular bay design, which shares a lot of visual cues with the beloved 2016 model, colloquially dubbed "the cheese grater."

The new Mac Pro starts at $5,999 with an 8-core Intel Xeon W processor and no monitor. For a Mac this powerful, Apple's making a $4,999 Pro Display XDR display that measures 32 inches, offers 6K resolution and includes high-dynamic range support. Oh, and Apple's also selling a $999 monitor stand to prop it up. All of those prices combined, though, probably won't even touch the top-of-the-line Mac Pro, which could go upwards of $35,000.

I say 'could,' because Apple didn't announce pricing for the model with a 28-core Intel Xeon W CPU, 1.5TB of RAM, 4TB of SSD storage, dual AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo GPUs and other bells and whistles.

The other thing Apple has yet to tell us is when it will allow us to sink our life savings into this beast. Originally, the company gave a Fall 2019 window, and the page where you can sign up for notifications about Mac Pro availability used to say "Coming September. "But it now says "Coming This Fall," as if Apple's internal schedule is slipping.

At this upcoming October event, I expect full pricing and an availability date for the new Mac Pro.

One more thing: Bundle pricing for services or AR Glasses?

You know how Apple events often end with an exec saying "One more thing..." before revealing a surprise product? I've got a hunch that Apple won't let a press event pass without sharing info about its services. This time, we expect more than just another Apple TV+ show trailer.

Right now, we know the pricing for Apple TV Plus ($4.99 per month), Apple News Plus ($9.99 per month) and Apple Arcade ($4.99 per month), but with so many services, I could see Apple sweetening the deal with bundle pricing to get more subscribers for all three services.

And while Apple could reduce monthly pricing (currently $19.97 per month for all three) I think there's another way the company could make things interesting, and not leave content creators wondering if Apple's giving away a cut of their work for free: Give a discount on iCloud pricing.

Oh, and we've also seen details about AR glasses left in iOS 13 code, so maybe the company will tease those specs?

Wouldn't fit as well, but still coming: New AirPods

In the Bloomberg report that tipped us off to new iPad Pros — which was mostly accurate with its iPhone predictions, down to the matte finish — we also saw signs pointing to a more expensive version of Apple's AirPods in the works.

The next completely wireless headphones may feature "water resistance and noise cancellation," and Apple's could launch them "by next year." They could show up sooner, but AirPods do work with MacBooks and other Macs, which could make their inclusion appropriate at the October event. Still, though, these accessories make more thematic sense for an iPhone event because of their intimacy and portability.