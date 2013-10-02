iPad Mini 2 Release Reportedly Delayed Due to Display Shortage

Apple fans eagerly anticipating a Retina display iPad Mini may have to wait longer than expected. Sources from the company’s supply chain have reportedly told Reuters that Retina display production has just only begun--meaning supply would be too short for a commercial launch this month.

Not only is the iPad Mini 2 likely to face a delayed launch, but these supply constraints could mean that very limited quantities of the tablet will be available this year-- if at all. This follows a similar report from CNET published last week that suggested the iPad Mini 2 could be pushed back until the first quarter of 2014. In turn, Apple could surrender the holiday shopping surge to its rivals such as Google, Samsung and Amazon. There’s always the possibility that Apple could announce the iPad Mini 2 before its release date, but Apple traditionally unveils its new products within the same month as their launch.

A sharper display for the iPad Mini 2 is crucial for Apple to keep up with the competition, considering other vendors are upping the ante when it comes to tablet display quality. Amazon’s new Kindle Fire HDX 7 and Google’s new Nexus 7 both feature a 1920 x 1200 display while the Kindle Fire HDX 8.9 comes with a 2550 x 1600 resolution screen. The iPad Mini, by comparison, features the lowest resolution display at 1024 x 768.

In addition to a sharper Retina display, the iPad Mini 2 is also rumored to come with the same TouchID fingerprint sensor as the iPhone 5s. According to Sonny Dickson, a renowned Apple leakster that was correct about the iPhone 5s and 5c, the iPad Mini 2 will come in gold and Space Gray just like the iPhone 5 successor.

via Reuters