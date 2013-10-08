Apple iPad 5, iPad Mini 2 Launch Event Set for Oct. 22 (Report)

Despite rumors that Apple is facing supply constraints with its next-generation iPad displays, the company is apparently on track to reveal some new tablets. According to a new report, the latest iPad 5 and iPad mini 2 could debut October 22nd.

Sources familiar with the matter have reportedly told AllThingsD that an event will be held on that day to focus on Apple’s new iPads. While new slates will be the star of the show, Apple fans can expect updates on the Mac Pro line and OS X Mavericks as well. Apple hasn’t sent out invites for an event just yet, but the timing does line up with the unveiling of Apple’s iPad fourth generation and iPad Mini in 2012.

Although Apple hasn’t uttered a word about what we can expect from its future products, the rumor mill has been churning harder than ever. The follow-up to Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad is expected to debut with a thinner, lighter design, improved camera, and the new 64-bit A7 chip Apple introduced with the iPhone 5s. The iPad 5 is said to bear similarity to the iPad Mini, especially in its sleek side bezels.

Some reports have even suggested that the iPad 5 will come with Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint scanner and may debut with the same color options as the iPhone 5s.

The standout feature for the next-generation iPad Mini is rumored to be its sharper Retina display. This seems likely, considering Apple’s smaller slate will now face stiff competition from the likes of Google and Amazon, which have both upped the ante on display quality with their respective Nexus 7 (2013) and Kindle Fire HDX tablets. Both devices sport 1080p screens.

This news follows reports from last week that said Apple could face tablet shortages due to supply constraints with its Retina display. Sources from within Apple’s supply chain allegedly told Reuters that Retina display production for the new iPad mini has just begun, meaning supply could be too short for a commercial launch this month.

We’re looking forward to learning more about Apple’s plans as Oct. 22 approaches--assuming the rumors prove to be true.

via AllThingsD