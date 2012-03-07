Apple introduces iPhoto App for the New iPad, Updates GarageBand and iWork

Amidst the juicy details revealed on the new iPad, Apple has taken the wraps off a brand new app to take advantage of the tablet's new Retina display: iPhoto for iPad, an app which Mac users all know and love, but until today hadn't yet been ported over to Apple's 10-inch slate.

iPhoto for iPad makes a spectrum of photo editing and organization features touch-friendly on the just-released iPad. Gestures let you easily crop and rotate images, a new exposure tool lets you brighten dark shadows, and you can even tweak color saturation with the array of controls at your fingertips. It's so powerful that you can darken or lighten the sky with a single tap.

Aside from all this, iPhoto for the iPad includes filters as well, which lets you create a sort of "journal" of the photos stored in your device. Think of it as a Flipboard for photos. With the Journal feature, you can add sticky notes and incorporate a calendar feature which shows when your photos were taken and even the weather for that day.

iPhoto for iPad hits the app store today, priced at $4.99. Stay tuned for our post on our hands-on impressions of the app, coming up shortly, and don't forget to hit up our full list of best new apps for the new iPad.

Aside from iPhoto, Apple has also updated the rest of its suite of apps to make them Retina-friendly for the new iPad, including all of iLife (aside from iPhoto, this includes Garageband and iMovie; all priced at $4.99 apiece), and iWork (Pages, Numbers and Keynote; $9.99 each). For our full coverage of all the announcements related to the third-generation iPad, head over to our liveblog.