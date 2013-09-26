Study: 15 Percent of Americans Don't Use the Internet

While even a day without the Internet may seem like an eternity for some, others have no desire to live a connected life whatsoever . According to a new study from the Pew Research Center, 15 percent of American adults don’t use email or the Internet at all.

The primary reason some adults have opted to stay off the grid is simply because they’re just not interested. Other contributing factors were that the Internet is just too expensive or some American adults don’t own a computer. As the study acknowledges, Internet usage among adults varies between demographics. So, for instance, 44 percent of Americans 65 and older don’t use the Internet, compared to the 17 percent of adults between the ages of 50 and 64 that don’t surf the Web.

Most offline adults don’t express any interest in using the Internet in the future either, according to the study. Only about eight percent of non-Internet using adults have said that they would like to start using the Internet or send emails. Comparatively, 92 percent of the non-Internet using community said they wouldn’t ever be interested in using the Web.

Still, even these offline adults acknowledge that the Internet does play some role in their life. Pew’s research says that 44 percent non-Internet using Americans have asked a friend or family member to look up information, while 23 percent live in a household where other family members use the Web.

As some Americans are opting to stay away from the Web, others are using the Internet more often on the go. Last year the IDC predicted that the number of people in the U.S. accessing the Web via desktop will shrink from 240 million to 225 million by 2016.

via The Pew Research Center