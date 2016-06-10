How to Add a YouTube Video to a Presentation in PowerPoint 2016

One of the easiest ways to add pizzazz and entertainment to a presentation is by embedding a YouTube video. You don't even need to leave PowerPoint to do so, as the presentation software comes with its own search tool.

While you can find your own reasons to spice up a PowerPoint with a clip, we recently found this feature useful when explaining how to talk about audio quality. Here are our step-by-step instructions for how to add a YouTube video to a presentation. Just make sure you have an internet connection when presenting, as you're not embedding the entire video file.

1. Click Insert.

2. Click Video.

3. Select Online Video.

4. Type your search into the YouTube prompt and click enter.

5. Select a video and click Insert.

You've added a YouTube video to a presentation, and you can play it by clicking on it while presenting.

Microsoft PowerPoint Tips