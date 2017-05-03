Acer's 2K, 23-inch Monitor Is Now Just $160

Acer's G7 G247HYU monitor offers nearly everything you could want from an LCD screen. It boasts 2K resolution, a speedy 4ms response time, and a near bezel-less design. It's most striking feature, however, is its price. For a limited time it's selling for $159.99 via this $10 mail-in rebate (PDF).

Buy on Newegg

The IPS monitor features a WQHD 2560 x 1440 resolution. Acer claims it's ideal for movies and video as it reduces eye strain by eliminating on-screen flickering. Built-in speakers also add to the LCD's list of multimedia-friendly features.

In terms of connectivity, the monitor offers DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI (with HDCP) connectivity.

The G247HYU is on sale through May 8 at Newegg. If you're not a fan of mail-in rebates and don't mind paying $10 more, Amazon has it for $169.99.