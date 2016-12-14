Acer's $649 TravelMate P4 Is Slim and Secure

Acer's updated TravelMate P4 line of business notebooks are now available in the United States, starting at $649. The notebook features a smart card reader, fingerprint sensor and TPM, so you have your choice of ways to secure your data.

There will be two models: one with a 14-inch display and one with a 15.6-inch screen, but both are just 0.8 inches thin, which should leave plenty of room in a briefcase for peripherals.

The laptops come with 6th-generation Intel Core processors (Kaby Lake hasn't made it to business laptops just yet), up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB SSDs. For video output, you have your choice of HDMI and the latest USB Type-C port.

Acer is promising up to 8 hours of battery life, and we're looking forward to putting that to the test. We'll confirm (or dispute) that number and let you know what we think of the new TravelMate as soon as it arrives in our labs.

