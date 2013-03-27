About 20 Percent of BlackBerry 10 Apps Are Actually Android Apps

Last week BlackBerry 10 proudly announced that its platform now boasts 100,000 apps — but that doesn’t mean all of them are BlackBerry apps. It turns out that a sizeable chunk of those applications are actually based on Android.

To be precise, roughly 20 percent of apps found in BlackBerry’s store are Android apps in disguise. The BlackBerry 10 operating system comes with an emulation engine that allows Android apps to run on BlackBerry 10 devices such as the Z10, AllThingsD reported.

“We give them a very nice on-ramp to get onto the platform,” Martyn Mallick, BlackBerry’s vice president for global alliances and business development, said to the website. “Our users deserve to have great content. If that is the fastest way we can get some of that content, that’s great.”

Mallick continued to say that the platform has been receiving mixed reviews from developers. Some app creators are committing to designing a full-fledged BlackBerry 10 version of their app, while other contributors are sticking with Android only. Still, the BlackBerry marketplace is lacking big-name applications such as Netflix and Instagram. To incentivize developers, BlackBerry vowed that app designers will see at least $10,000 in sales of “certified” BlackBerry 10 apps within their first year.

BlackBerry recently launched its flagship Z10 smartphone in the United States, and industry analysts are offering mixed opinions about the platform’s success, BGR reports. Evercore Partners analyst Mark McKechnie estimates that Blackberry shipped 1.2 million BlackBerry Z10 handsets during the financial quarter that ended on March 2. This follows previous estimates from the company, which said BlackBerry Z10 sales would cap at 1 million for the same quarter.

