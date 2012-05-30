Archos Child Pad Tablet Costs Just $129, Alvin and the Chipmunks Included

It's time to stop letting your kids borrow your tablet and buy them their own. The Archos Child Pad, a 7" tablet, designed specifically for children, is available today at a price point of only $129.

The Child Pad runs the latest version of Android 4.0, Ice Cream Sandwich, and is powered by a 1-GHz ARM Cortex A8 processor and 1GB of RAM, which will give kids plenty of power to play games, watch movies, and browse the Internet. No need to worry about keeping the browser child-safe. The Child Pad comes pre-loaded with a 6-month subscription to Editions Profile, ranked one of the most efficient parental control applications in worldwide benchmark tests.

Since this tablet features an Alvin and the Chipmunks 3 theme, it's filled with exclusive movie content such as behind-the-scenes clips, pictures, wallpaper and an online game. The Child Pad also connects to the AppsLib application marketplace, a customized store filled with thousands of games and apps just for kids. If the 4GB of on-board flash memory isn't enough for all the apps, movies, and music there's a micro SD Card slot for even more storage.

We haven't had a chance to get our hands on the Archos Child Pad yet, but the specs and the price tag definitely make it a welcome addition to the market and a tempting option for parents on a budget.