Smaller iPad Pro Coming this Spring (Report)

The iPad Pro is getting a little smaller, according to a report from Japanese Apple blog Mac Otakara. A Spring refresh will reportedly include a 7.9-inch version shipping alongside 9.7-inch and 10.1-inch models, according to the blog's sources.

The 7.9-inch model is said to include a smart connector, quad-speakers, 12-megapixel rear camera with True Tone flash (like the iPhone 7) and a True Tone display. Each of the new iPad Pro models are also expected to have four microphones and include the 3.5-millimeter headphone jack, which Apple famously (or, perhaps, infamously) removed on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus earlier this year.

Mac Otakara's report also suggests that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will get the 12-megapixel camera upgrade with True Tone flash as well. The blog has a mixed track record with Apple rumors.

This may be an attempt to phase out the iPad Mini and focus on larger tablets for creativity rather than consumption, especially as consumers start to buy bigger phones. The report lines up with predictions from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has suggested that Apple would release new iPads in 2017 ahead of a "radical" new design in 2018.

