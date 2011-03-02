12 Hot New Apple iPad 2 Cases

While the Apple Smart Covers for the iPad 2 are super cool, they are not the only game in town. Today's announcement has spurred a flurry of hot new sleeves, stands, folios, and covers to help you outfit that new magical device you're drooling over.

Apple Smart Covers

Don't call it a case. This stand, case, and cleaning cloth in one magnetically attaches to the front of the iPad 2. When you insert it, your iPad immediately goes to sleep. The segments fold into a triangle that creates a stand in landscape or portrait mode. The interior is made of a microfiber cloth that can help clean the screen itself, and the exterior is available in polyurethane ($39) or leather ($69), each with five color options ranging from red to green.

www.apple.com

Scosche foldIO p2

Inspired by the original foldIO, this folio-style case is available in black or white, leather or carbon fiber texture. All versions feature a suede interior, and can be folded into three landscape viewing positions. It will run you $49.99.

www.scosche.com

iLuv Professional Case with Detachable Bluetooth Keyboard

Adding physical QWERTY keyboard functionality to the iPad 2, this faux-leather iLuv case features a removeable wireless Bluetooth keyboard and a retractable kickstand. The keyboard is secured with velcro, and has dedicated keys for specific iPad functions. The Professional Case costs $129.

www.i-luv.com

Case-Mate Pop!

Promoting a colorful and hip style for your iPad 2, the Pop! skin is made of plastic and soft rubber to create a hard case with a soft feel. The kickstand on the back makes it easy to watch videos in landscape mode. This $49.99 case comes in black/grey, white/grey, or pink/grey.

www.case-mate.com

Booq Booqpad

Fusing the old and the new, the Booqpad houses your iPad 2 as well as a paper notepad and pen, and also has room for business cards, cash, and any other small paper goods you may need to tote around. The $49.95 weatherproof version is made of fabric woven from 100-percent recycled PET. The $99.95 coffee-creme version is made of Nappa leather. Both come with a variety of notebook paper options (all made with 30-percent post consumer materials and printed with soy ink).

www.booqbags.com

iPad Bag by Rickshaw

You can combine a Smart Cover with this 1-pound shoulder bag from Rickshaw. It features a front pocket padded that's sized for an iPad 2. The padded bottom helps keep it safe from dings as well. The best part is the large rear compartment for files and other gear. The adjustable shoulder strap keeps it comfortable on the go. This San Francisco-based company also offers a vast array of fabric and pattern choices for the exterior, which can cause the price to vary from $70 to $85.

www.rickshawbags.com

Skooba Harmony iPad Satchel

For $99.95, this adjustable shoulder bag is designed to hold either a netbook or an iPad 2 (maximum device size is 8 x 11-inches). In addition to the padded interior pocket for your tablet, this flapover-style bag offers space for book, files, an iPod, business cards, and more.

www.skoobadesign.com

Kensington Folio Case for iPad 2

The padded interior of the Folio Case ($39.99) guards against bumps and bruises, and the front flap also folds back and snaps into place with the kickstand to offer adjustable heights for viewing video in landscape mode.

www.kensington.com

Targus 360 Rotating Stand/Case

You can't miss that Apple logo, plus you'll enjoy swiveling your iPad 2 while still in the case from portrait to landscape mode. The black 360 Rotating Stand/Case for iPad 2 will cost you $59.99, and comes with an elastic closure along the front.

www.targus.com

Scosche glosSEE p2

This translucent, flexible rubber skin helps you keep a good grip on your new iPad 2. It will run you $39.99, and comes in Crystal Clear, Smoke, Deep Purple, Rocker Pink, and Blue.

www.scosche.com

iLuv Foam-Padded Neoprene Sleeve

Slide that sexy sucker right into this memory-foam lined sleeve to protect it against the big, bad world. It's soft, thin, plush interior will guard against scratches, and the zipper along the top edge will keep it from falling out. For $29.99 you get your choice of pink or black.

www.i-luv.com

Case-Mate Versant

Subtle and sophisticated, the Versant folio case ($49.99) is made of leather with a nylon closure. Not only does the flap help protect the screen, but it folds back to be used as a stand.

www.case-mate.com