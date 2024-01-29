XGIMI Horizon Ultra 4K Projector Review: Bye movie theaters, I'm staying home

The XGIMI Horizon Ultra 4k projector delivers impressive specs, bold, vivid color, and brightness. Once you get the Netflix thing worked out, endless cinema-level entertainment is at your fingertips.

Why you can trust Laptop Mag Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Today's best XGIMI Horizon Ultra deals $1,699 View

XGIMI Horizon Ultra 4K Projector specs Price: $1,599

Brightness: 2300 ISO Lumens (Equivalent to ANSI)

Resolution: 3840 by 2160 using 1920 by 1080 DLP chip with XPR fast-switch pixel shifting

Maximum Resolution: 3840 by 2160 HDR; Full HD 3D

Ports: HDMI 2.1, HDMI, USB

Dimensions: 6.7 x 8.8 x 10.4 inches

Weight: 11.5 pounds

Warranty: 1 year

For over 5 months, the XGIMI Horizon Ultra has been my open window to cinematic nights and immersive gaming sessions. XGIMI Promised me this $1,699.99 projector would deliver big-screen thrills, and it did.

The Horizon Ultra stands out in the vast landscape of home cinema projectors, where 4K and high brightness often come with sky-high prices. It builds on the success of last year's Horizon Pro, boasting a refined lens system and picture quality that rivals the best, all without the eye-watering cost.

Yes, at the price of some high-end smartphones, you might expect compromises in the Horizon Ultra. However, its value proposition surprised me. This Horizon packs features like stunning 4K resolution, silky smooth HDR performance, and vibrant color reproduction, all at a significantly more affordable price than similar projectors.

Whether you crave movie marathons, thrilling game nights, or just to elevate your TV experience, the XGIMI Horizon Ultra deserves a closer look. Let’s take a deeper look at the XGIMI Horizon Ultra 4k.

Price and availability

The XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K Projector uses long-throw laser technology. It comes with Dolby Vision, Auto Keystone for faster set up, Dual Light, ISA 3.0, 2300 ISO Lumens, Android TV 11, 2x12w Harman Kardon, Optical Zoom, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2, and it's on sale now for $1,599.99 at Amazon.

Design

Forget clunky projectors relegated to dusty basements. The Horizon Ultra is a sleek, metallic cube cloaked in subtle textiles that instantly elevates any space. Vegan leather accents whisper luxury, while the smooth lines and rounded edges sing modern sophistication.

But it's not just about looks. No more fumbling with lens caps – a motorized fabric visor silently glides open with a satisfying swoosh at the press of the power button. It's a tech-whisper, a promise of cinematic magic about to unfold.

(Image credit: Future)

And speaking of magic, the remote feels sculpted from pure elegance. Aluminum and plastic blend beautifully, echoing the projector's design DNA and nestling comfortably in your hand.

(Image credit: Future)

Don't let the "cube" moniker fool you. The Horizon Ultra is surprisingly compact at 11.5 pounds and 6.7 x 8.8 x 10.4 inches. It's the heavyweight champion of style in a middleweight class, ready to move effortlessly from the living room to your backyard.

(Image credit: Future)

Function thrives under form. The boxy frame isn't just aesthetics; it contains a powerhouse sound system built around two punchy 12-watt Harman/Kardon speakers. Immersive audio wherever you go? Count on it.

This is more than a projector; it's a statement piece, a decor muse, and a promise of unparalleled entertainment. Buckle up; the Horizon Ultra is ready to redefine your home theater experience.

All the right ports

The Horizon Ultra isn't one to play connection roulette. It throws open the doors with an HDMI eARC port (soundbars celebration,) a regular HDMI, two USB Type-A ports, an ethernet jack for wired connection, a trusty 3.5mm headphone jack, and even an optical audio out for when the built-in Harman/Kardon speakers need a break. Basically, you can plug just about anything into it.

(Image credit: Future)

The only thing missing from this connectivity party? A USB-C port. Sure, it would've been nice for those impromptu slideshows from your flash drive, but hey, you can't have everything, right? And at least you won't be hunting down adapters – this projector plays nice with almost everyone.

Setup

The XGIMI Horizon Ultra eliminates the complexities of projector setup, ushering in a seamless transition from unboxing to cinematic immersion. With a simple power connection and an intuitive interface powered by Android TV 11, the Horizon Ultra prioritizes user experience.

(Image credit: Future)

Setting up accounts and apps is a swift affair, facilitated by convenient syncing capabilities through either Android or iOS devices equipped with the Google app. Gone are the days of manuals and intricate configurations; the Horizon Ultra embraces digital accessibility.

(Image credit: Future)

Further streamlining the process, the projector boasts built-in marvels like automatic keystone correction and autofocus. These intelligent features adeptly adjust to any projection surface, ensuring perfectly scaled and aligned imagery regardless of placement. This adaptability empowers users to transform virtually any space into a captivating home theater without minutes or hours wasted adjusting it to any new environment.

(Image credit: Future)

Adding another layer of sophistication is XGIMI's Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance technology. Employing a network of sensors, this innovative feature effortlessly navigates around potential obstructions like picture frames or houseplants, maintaining a pristine and uninterrupted projection area.

In essence, the XGIMI Horizon Ultra delivers on its promise of effortless setup and unparalleled viewing experiences. From unpacking to enjoying the opening credits of your favorite film, the journey takes a mere five minutes – a testament to the projector's intuitive design and advanced functionalities.

The Netflix issue

Unboxing the Horizon Ultra, I assumed Netflix access would be as seamless as plugging in the power cord. Imagine my surprise to find a pamphlet outlining convoluted steps for installing the streaming service - on a device seemingly built for audiovisual enjoyment.

Netflix isn't natively supported on the Horizon Ultra, mirroring a slightly frustrating trend among projectors from XGIMI and competitors like Anker and LG. Instead of a click-and-play Play Store experience, users are left navigating a separate app launcher for "unsupported" applications.

(Image credit: Future)

My initial login attempts were fraught with friction, with error messages blinking like malfunctioning Christmas lights. Finally, after some effort, I gained access, only to find a streaming experience a bit compromised. Forget Dolby Vision; sometimes, it felt that even basic functionality was precarious, punctuated by occasional app crashes. This isn’t Xgimi’s fault or any of the other projectors, but I hope it will be corrected soon.

While I hold out hope for future native support, the current reality is far from ideal. For dedicated Netflix users, this workaround adds unnecessary complexity to the simple act of watching a movie. It's a minor hurdle that shouldn't exist on a premium device.

A Breathtaking Cinematic Experience

Let's ditch the fanfare and get straight to the heart of the matter: the Horizon Ultra's picture. This beauty boasts Dual-Light technology, a laser-LED hybrid that creates vibrant colors, razor-sharp clarity, and excellent contrast.

Brightness is not an issue for the Horizon as it boasts 2,300 lumens. The Horizon Ultra is a daylight warrior, effortlessly keeping images crisp and clear even under the glare of sunlight. I never experienced any washed-out scenes here. However, I do live in a basement apartment with only one small window.

One of my favorite features is the automatic wall color adaptation that fine-tunes the picture to your screen, ensuring natural-looking, color-accurate visuals. And for an extra dose of cinematic magic, Dolby Vision support adds a layer of depth and realism that'll immerse you in every scene.

While watching The Flash, I was mesmerized by how deep the scarlet red of the title character's suit was. When we see the CGI special effects for when the Flash is running, it is like watching it in a theater and is stunningly reproduced, with crystal clear clarity and buttery smooth rendering. I literally only watched this film to see the return of Michael Keaton's Batman, and the 1990s Batman looked his cinematic best once Brice Wayne donned the cape and cowl.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Flexibility is key, so the 1.2-1.5:1 throw ratio lets you play with projector placement. Move it closer to the wall for more space, or stretch the distance for a grand screen experience. Movie night under the stars? The Horizon Ultra throws stunning visuals onto inflatable screens, making unforgettable backyard cinema a reality.

Hardcore gamers will want to look elsewhere, but the 18ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate are enough for casual gameplay sessions.

Beyond specs, the Horizon Ultra delivers a picture that shines. It's bright, vibrant, and detailed, making every movie night, gaming session, or backyard projection a feast for the eyes.

Room filling audio

The Horizon Ultra packs a punch without needing external speakers. Its Harman Kardon-tuned dual 12W drivers deliver surprisingly refined audio. Crisp highs and a surprisingly satisfying bass presence make it perfect for movies and music alike. While audiophiles might crave a dedicated setup for casual enjoyment, these built-in speakers pack a surprising punch.

(Image credit: Future)

Whether I was watching music videos or The Flash on Amazon Video, the Horizon delivered clear, punchy audio. With excellent bass mid and low tones throughout, sound effects delivered the appropriate impact, with vocals being produced crisply at all volumes and excellent separation from background noise and special effects audio.

While they won't replace a dedicated sound system, they're more than adequate for casual use.

Bottom Line

Forget overpriced behemoths and washed-out pixels. The XGIMI Horizon Ultra delivers IMAX-worthy 4K brilliance for home theater purists – without the Hollywood price tag. Dual-Light tech pumps out 2,300 lumens for vibrant scenes, while Dolby Vision paints movies in hyper-realistic hues. Long throw and auto-calibration make setup a breeze, and Harman Kardon speakers envelop you in rich, cinematic sound. It's a knockout value punch for cinephiles who crave big-screen magic without breaking the bank. Unleash your inner film fanatic – the Horizon Ultra awaits.