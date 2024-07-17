This 4K Samsung Smart Monitor is a third of the price of Apple's Studio Display for Prime Day
Forget the Apple Studio Display, grab this Samsung Smart Monitor for just $499
Amazon Prime Day is drawing to an end, meaning there's no time to delay when it comes to adding some of this year's best Prime Day deals to your shopping cart. One such deal sees a 32-inch 4K Samsung monitor on sale for its lowest price to date. For a limited time, you can pick up the Samsung M8 (M80D) Smart Monitor for just $499 at Amazon.
Samsung's Smart Monitor takes the feature-rich experience of a Smart TV and blends it with the capabilities of a solidly performing 4K computer monitor. It's perfect for those who prefer minimal spaces and want a monitor that can perform double duties as an external display for computing and a great option for media and entertainment.
Today is your last chance to grab Samsung's Smart Monitor at this price, a $200 saving from its usual $699 price tag. Don't let this impressive deal pass you by as stock depletes and discounts expire. Be sure to beat the clock and secure an impressive 4K Smart Monitor for less!
Today's best Samsung M8 (M80D) 4K Smart Monitor Prime Day deal
Samsung M8 (M80D) 4K Smart Monitor
Was: $699
Now: $499 @ Amazon
Overview: Lowest price! Save $200 on Samsung's all-in-one 4K Smart Monitor during Amazon's Prime Day sales.
Features: 32-inch, 4K UHD, 60Hz display, HDR 10+, Streaming live TV and on-demand content with Smart TV apps, Active Voice Amplifier Pro, Multicontrol multi-device control, AI upscaling, Samsung Gaming Hub for cloud gaming, height adjustable stand, USB-C/A and HDMI ports, and SlimFit camera.
Launch Date: April 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price that the Samsung M8 Smart Monitor has been available for at Amazon.
Price check: Best Buy $499 | Walmart $699
Reviews: While we haven't reviewed the Samsung M8 Smart Monitor ourselves, our sister site TechRadar did so, finding it to be an all-encompassing display that blends a feature-packed Smart TV experience with Apple-esque style.
TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want an all-in-one 4K monitor that provides ports, Smart TV apps, and a built-in webcam, a Windows-ready affordable alternative to the Apple Studio Display.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for a gaming monitor. The M8's 4ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate lower this monitor's effectiveness when it comes to keeping up the pace with speedier gaming titles.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.