This 4K Samsung Smart Monitor is a third of the price of Apple's Studio Display for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is drawing to an end, meaning there's no time to delay when it comes to adding some of this year's best Prime Day deals to your shopping cart. One such deal sees a 32-inch 4K Samsung monitor on sale for its lowest price to date. For a limited time, you can pick up the Samsung M8 (M80D) Smart Monitor for just $499 at Amazon.

Samsung's Smart Monitor takes the feature-rich experience of a Smart TV and blends it with the capabilities of a solidly performing 4K computer monitor. It's perfect for those who prefer minimal spaces and want a monitor that can perform double duties as an external display for computing and a great option for media and entertainment.

Today is your last chance to grab Samsung's Smart Monitor at this price, a $200 saving from its usual $699 price tag. Don't let this impressive deal pass you by as stock depletes and discounts expire. Be sure to beat the clock and secure an impressive 4K Smart Monitor for less!

Today's best Samsung M8 (M80D) 4K Smart Monitor Prime Day deal