Labor Day TV sales 2024: 5 early deals on dorm room-sized TVs from $119

Whether you're a college freshman settling into your small dorm room or a senior scholar returning to a deluxe suite this semester, it's time to decorate.

One must-have item on every college dorm essentials list is a brand-spanking new TV. Luckily for college students and parents, finding an affordable small TV for a dorm is a lot easier these days.

For example, you can get the latest TCL 43" Q65 QLED 4K TV for just $247.99 at Amazon ($100 off). It's the lowest price I've seen for this TV since its May 2024 launch.

Although the recommended best TV size for a dorm room ranges from 32 to 43 inches, however, in some instances you can size up. As sister site Tom's Guide points out, if you can sit at least 3 feet away from the screen, don't hesitate to size up a little.

Early Labor Day TV sales start now with fantastic discounts on TVs fit for a dorm room. See my recommended dorm room TVs below — one for as low as $119.

5 dorm room-sized TV deals

TCL 43" Q65 QLED 4K TV (2024): $349 $247 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 on the TCL 43" Q65 QLED 4K TV with Google TV. This 2024 model features an upgraded TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI. This new TV chip technology optimizes each scene for an unrivaled cinematic experience. Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, Game Accelerator Enhanced Gaming, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television Price check: Best Buy $247

32" Amazon Fire TV HD: $199 $119 @ Amazon

Now $80 off, this 32" Amazon Fire 2-Series HDTV is one of the best budget-friendly college dorm TVs to buy. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It comes with an Alexa Voice Remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume, and search content hands-free.

Insignia 43" F30 Series 4K Fire LED TV: $199 $139 @ Best Buy

Save $60 on the Insignia F30 Series 4K Fire TV. This best-selling 4K LED TV has a solid rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars at Best Buy. Great picture quality and sound as well as easy-to-use built-in Fire TV are some of the features owners love about it. All of your favorite streaming apps are preinstalled including Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube, HBO Max, Spotify, Peacock, and ESPN+.

43" Hisense R6 Series LED 4K TV: $289 $195 @ Walmart

Save $94 on this 43-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K Roku TV. High Dynamic Range boosts color and contrast whereas the Motion Rate 120 technology ensures smooth, fast action scenes. Powered by Roku TV, it brings you all the joy of TV with none of the frustration. Access all your favorite movies, shows, live TV, and more from one place. This means you'll spend less time searching and more time streaming your favorite content.

50" Vizio V-Series 4K LED TV: $268 $238 @ Walmart

If you have space to sit at least 3 feet from the TV screen, this 50-inch Vizio V-Series TV is worth considering. Walmart takes a modest $30 off the 50" Vizio V-Series 4K LED TV (V4K50M-08) in this back-to-school TV deal. This television monitor delivers 4K picture quality complemented by Dolby Vision HDR for an immersive viewing experience. Wi-Fi connectivity lets you access preinstalled streaming apps like Apple TV, Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video and more.



Features: 50-inch 4K UHD LED display, 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, DTS Virtual:X, Auto Low Latency Mode & VRR, Vizio Voice remote, 3 x HDMI ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2