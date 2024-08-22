If I were going back to school, I would buy one of these 3 dorm room monitors

It wasn't too long ago that I was running around college, contemplating what back-to-school products I needed to make the most out of my learning. And for those living at school, you might not be satisfied enough with the best college laptop. Even if you are, it's sometimes good to have a monitor back at the dorm to utilize dual screens or get more work done through a mouse and keyboard on a larger panel.

If you are living in your dorm at school and looking to invest in a monitor, now is the best time as the back-to-school season ramps up and yields fantastic discounts. There are plenty of back-to-school monitor deals, but here are the best we've seen for those needing a great overall product, something more budget-friendly, or an absolute beast for gaming.

HP 27-inch monitor

(Image credit: HP)

Finding the best overall monitor for a dorm room means balancing affordability and quality perfectly. Most people won't need all the bells and whistles of a premium product, but settling for 720p and, in some cases, 1080p might not cut it for your workflow.

With the HP 27-inch monitor, you're getting the best of both worlds, as it's currently discounted for $199 at Best Buy from its original price of $329 while offering a 2,560 x 1,440-pixel resolution IPS panel at a 60Hz refresh rate. The result is a crisp 2K display rated at 300 nits and more capable of handling any productivity tasks you might throw at it.

We wouldn't recommend this monitor for gaming, as its 60Hz resolution is ideal for watching videos, browsing the internet, and getting schoolwork done. We also wouldn't recommend this to people looking for the bare minimum to finish their projects, as while $199 is affordable, there's far cheaper out there.

HP 27-inch: $329 $199 @ Best Buy Features: 27-inch 2,560 x 1,440-pixel resolution IPS panel at 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. It has one HDMI and one VGA port. It is rated at 300 nits, with VESA wall mount compatibility. Buy it if: You need a solid 2K display that won't break the bank. This HP monitor will satisfy your workflow without much issue, and you'll be able to enjoy a slightly larger 27-inch panel for only $199. Don't Buy it if: You're looking for something even more affordable. There are far cheaper monitors out there, especially if you don't need 2K resolution. You also shouldn't buy this if you want something more premium or plan to game on it, as its low refresh rate will disappoint.

Acer KA242Y Ebi 24-inch monitor

(Image credit: Acer)

Suppose you're a budget-conscious buyer who only cares about affordability and can do without the special features of the best monitors. In that case, the Acer KA242Y Ebi can more than fulfill your needs. While its original price point of $129 isn't the cheapest, it's currently discounted for the meager price of $69 at Best Buy.

Not only is that cheap, but it's also a 24-inch, 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution IPS display at 100Hz refresh rate with 99% sRGB color coverage and rated at 250 nits of brightness. This is far from the bottom of the barrel regarding monitor specs, as you could be trapped with a 21-inch, 1,280 x 720-pixel resolution panel with a far worse refresh rate. Instead, this Best Buy deal is simultaneously a fantastic budget option, but it isn't bad whatsoever.

We wouldn't recommend this to users needing a higher resolution display, and it should go without saying, but it will definitely disappoint if you need a good gaming monitor.

Acer KA242Y Ebi 24-inch: $129 $69 @ Best Buy Features: 24-inch 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution IPS display at 100Hz refresh rate with a 99% sRGB color coverage and 250 nits of brightness. It features one HDMI and one VGA port. Buy it if: You're not concerned with quality and just want something that works and will get the job done. A monitor as cheap as $69.99 is hard to come by, and while it's only 24 inches at 1080p resolution, it's surprisingly decent at a 100Hz refresh rate. Don't Buy it if: You don't want to spend money on something that isn't versatile. This is specifically only good for budget consumers, as its low-resolution IPS panel won't satisfy those needing something premium.

LG UltraGear 45-inch OLED gaming monitor

(Image credit: LG)

While back-to-school season does imply a focus on getting work done, those who game as a hobby will want an excellent monitor to fulfill their needs when they no longer have to worry about class or assignments. And for your late-night dorm room gaming sessions, we recommend the LG UltraGear 45-inch, which is currently $999 at Best Buy from its original $1,699 price point.

Yes, that's expensive, but it features a powerful 45-inch 3,440 x 1,440-pixel resolution OLED panel at 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. It's large, capable, and gorgeous, enough to make your dormmates seethe with jealousy. It also features compatibility with AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, alongside two HDMI 2.1 ports and DisplayPort 1.4.

We wouldn't recommend investing in the LG UltraGear 45-inch if you don't have the space to fit it in your dorm. After all, a 45-inch monitor is enormous, and it might not fit on most desks. Be sure to measure carefully before buying!

This monitor also might not be the right choice for budget-conscious consumers, as it's an absolute beast made for those who want the best of the best.

LG UltraGear 45-inch: $1,699 $999 @ Best Buy Features: 45-inch 3,440 x 1,440-pixel resolution OLED panel at 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. It features two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 for enhanced gaming experiences, alongside AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. It's also HDR10-rated. Buy it if: You want a premium, ultrawide gaming monitor that will not disappoint in its OLED panel, 45-inch size, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms of response time. This type of monitor is where all your dormmates will get jealous when you pull it out, assuming you'll even have space to fit it. Don't Buy it if: You don't want to spend a thousand dollars on a gaming monitor. Even though this is on a steep sale, it's still a costly piece of hardware, and it won't fly for everyone. Also, be sure you can fit in your dorm before spending money on it.